Luke Branquinho Wins Steer Wrestling Competition at Denver Rodeo

Luke Branquinho, a five-time world champion steer wrestler from Los Alamos, finished first in the event during last weekend’s 111th National Western Stock Show & Rodeo in Denver.

Branquinho, 36, had been invited to fill a wild-card spot on the Colorado team for the Jan. 7 Colorado vs. The World Rodeo at the Denver Coliseum.

He earned second place in the first performance and first in the second, then won the finals with a time of 4.30 seconds, according to the National Western Stock Show website.

Last year, Branquinho finished in ninth place on the Elite Rodeo Athletes (ERA) leaderboard of steer wrestlers.

