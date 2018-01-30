Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 8:18 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Baseball

Luke Coffey Has Big Day in Westmont Baseball Victory

By Westmont Sports Information | January 30, 2018 | 7:48 p.m.

Junior Luke Coffey was 4 for 5 at the plate with fours RBIs, as Westmont Baseball cruised past Bethesda 20-8 in a nonconference baseball game on Tuesday.

Second basemen Michael Stefanic also added four hits and homered for the Warriors (5-0). 

“I thought our offense came out with a good approach," Westmont coach Robert Ruiz said. "We kept lazy fly balls out of the air. We hit the ball hard on a line and hit the ball to both sides of the field, which we needed to do. I felt like on the mound we just didn’t throw enough strikes today. That part was frustrating.”

Westmont sent freshman left-hander Dylan Sund to the mound for his first start in his young career. He had a hard time finding the zone through his 3.1 innings pitched. He finished with three strikeouts, five walks, and gave up six runs – five of which were earned.

Bethesda plated one run in the top half of the first.

Westmont responded with three runs in the bottom of the first. Designated hitter Taylor Bush reached on an error by the shortstop, Stefanic singled to center and Coffey drove in the first run of the day on a double to left center. Isaiah Leach walked to load the bases and all three runners would advance a base after Bethesda’s starting pitcher Justin Nathasingh balked. After a groundout, Bryce Morrison singled to right field, scoring Coffey for the third run of the inning.

Coffey, the former Dos Pueblos star, scored five runs on the day.

“Luke’s really grown into his role as a leader on this team and a force in the middle of our lineup," Ruiz said. "He’s doing a really good job showing up every day trying to be the same guy mentally. He had a great day at the plate today.”

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 