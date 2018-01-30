Luke Coffey Has Big Day in Westmont Baseball Victory

Baseball

Junior Luke Coffey was 4 for 5 at the plate with fours RBIs, as Westmont Baseball cruised past Bethesda 20-8 in a nonconference baseball game on Tuesday.

Second basemen Michael Stefanic also added four hits and homered for the Warriors (5-0).

“I thought our offense came out with a good approach," Westmont coach Robert Ruiz said. "We kept lazy fly balls out of the air. We hit the ball hard on a line and hit the ball to both sides of the field, which we needed to do. I felt like on the mound we just didn’t throw enough strikes today. That part was frustrating.”

Westmont sent freshman left-hander Dylan Sund to the mound for his first start in his young career. He had a hard time finding the zone through his 3.1 innings pitched. He finished with three strikeouts, five walks, and gave up six runs – five of which were earned.

Bethesda plated one run in the top half of the first.

Westmont responded with three runs in the bottom of the first. Designated hitter Taylor Bush reached on an error by the shortstop, Stefanic singled to center and Coffey drove in the first run of the day on a double to left center. Isaiah Leach walked to load the bases and all three runners would advance a base after Bethesda’s starting pitcher Justin Nathasingh balked. After a groundout, Bryce Morrison singled to right field, scoring Coffey for the third run of the inning.

Coffey, the former Dos Pueblos star, scored five runs on the day.

“Luke’s really grown into his role as a leader on this team and a force in the middle of our lineup," Ruiz said. "He’s doing a really good job showing up every day trying to be the same guy mentally. He had a great day at the plate today.”