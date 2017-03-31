Luke Coffey, John Rozeboom Provide Big Blows in Westmont Rout

Baseball

Westmont Baseball (19-12) pounded out 20 hits, highlighted by a three-run home run by sophomore Luke Coffey and a grand slam by freshman John Rozeboom as the Warriors posted a 15-0 win over the Thundering Herd of Shepherd University (2-19).

Senior Daniel Butler (4-2) picked up the win, pitch six scoreless innings and allowing just four hits. Butler struck out four and walked one. Freshman Justin Sanders pitched the final three innings to earn his first collegiate save. Sanders allowed just one hit, struck out three and did not issue a walk.

After Connor McManigal led off the bottom of the ninth with an infield single and took second on a throwing error, Matt Matlock doubled to right center to drive in McManigal for the first run of the game.

Westmont added another run in the second inning to go up 2-0. After catcher Clarke Bader doubled down the left field line with one away, Michael Frigon took his spot on the base pads as a courtesy runner. Frigon reached third on a passed ball and then scored on a sacrifice fly to left by McManigal.

The fourth inning saw the Warriors pull away by plating five runs. Henry Hedeen, making his first collegiate start, led off the inning with a double to left center. Two outs later, Matlock was hit by a pitch, bringing up Michael Stefanic. The second baseman drove the ball to right center field for a two-RBI double.

After Stefanic stole third, Derek Rodigo walked, giving the Warriors men on the corners with two away. That's when Coffey stepped to the plate and pounded the ball over the left field fence to put the Warriors up 7-0.

Westmont added two more runs in the fifth inning. Taylor Bush led off with a single up the middle and, one out later, advanced to second when Bader single to right. With Frigon running at first, Shepherd's catcher attempted to pick off Bush at second. However, the ball sailed into center field, allowing both runners to advance one base. McManigal then doubled down the right field line to score drive in Bush and Frigon.

After Coffey walked to lead off the sixth, Rozeboom singled down the left field line, moving Coffey to second. One out later, both runners advanced on a wild pitch. Hedeen then grounded the ball to the right side of the infield, allowing Coffey to reach home, making the score 10-0.

The rest of the scoring came in the bottom of the seventh. Andrew Devain, who has been sidelined by injury this year, appeared for the first time this season. Pinch hitting for McManigal, Devian doubled to right center. Scott Singh, also pinch hitting, was hit by a pitch to give the Warriors runners at first and second. One out later, Shane Soria singled to center to load the bases.

With two away, Rozeboom stepped to the plate and crushed a 2-2 pitch beyond the left field fence. The bomb was the first home run, grand slam and runs batted in of his collegiate career.