Luke Coffey of Westmont Named GSAC Player of the Week

Baseball

Luke Coffey, a senior third baseman at Westmont College, has been named the Golden State Athletic Conference Player of the Week. Coffey went 7-14 in a four-game sweep of OUAZ (Ariz.) over the weekend with five runs scored, one double, three home runs, and six RBIs.

Coffey, who starred at Dos Pueblos High, is batting .328 on the season and is supporting a 1.061 OPS. He has 19 RBIs, six doubles, and four home runs through the season’s first 17 games.

Westmont head coach Robert Ruiz said, “I am happy for Luke and his accomplishment in receiving this honor. He had been working through some struggles offensively over the past few weeks. His performance that led to this recognition is a testament to his competitive will and work ethic. He picked our team up when we needed someone to come through. He was a difference maker for our team in those last two games."

Westmont will return to the field for a four-game home series against non-conference opponent Oregon Tech on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday’s doubleheader begins at 11:00 a.m. and Sunday’s is scheduled for a 12:00 p.m. start time.