Boys Soccer

Luke Nahooikaika-Anderson Sparks Carpinteria Soccer Past Nordhoff

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 25, 2019 | 8:35 p.m.

An incredible individual effort by Luke Nahooikaika-Anderson resulted in the go-ahead goal and Carpinteria won its third straight Citrus Coast League boys soccer game, beating Nordhoff, 3-1, on Friday.

With the score tied, Nahooikaika-Anderson recovered a ball at half field and somehow split three defenders and beat the keeper for a 2-1 lead in the 67th minute.

"It truly was something amazing to see Luke dribble past defenders as they tried to poke the ball away," Carpinteria coach Leo Quintero said. "It just kept bouncing in his direction and the finish was a great way to reward himself."

Nahooikaika-Anderson tied the score in the 27th minute on a shot from 25 yards into the upper right-hand corner of the goal.

Freshman Steven Zermeño finished off the scoring after having his initial shot blocked. He didn’t give up and recovered his blocked shot and tapped the ball in for his first high school goal. 

Carpinteria is 7-7-3 on the season and 4-3-2 in league.
 

