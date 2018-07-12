Thursday, July 12 , 2018, 11:48 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 
Baseball

Luke Ritter Hits for the Cycle, Drives in 6 Runs in 18-7 Foresters’ Victory

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | July 12, 2018 | 11:08 p.m.

Luke Ritter hit for the cycle and drove in six runs, and the Santa Barbara Foresters pounded out 20 hits in an 18-7 victory at the Orange County Riptide on Thursday.

Ritter hit a two-run homer in the second inning, a RBI double in the fourth, a RBI single in the sixth and a two-run triple in the ninth inning to complete the cycle. He went 5-for-5 and drew a walk.

Tyler Hardman drove in four runs on a pair of two-run doubles and Conor Davis had three RBI on a two-run single in the eighth and a run-scoring hit in the ninth inning.

Six Foresters had multiple-hit games. After Ritter, Logan Allen and Hank LoForte each collected three hits, while Davis, Hardman and Brandon Zaragoza had two hits apiece.

The game got off to a wild start as both teams scored four runs in the first inning. The Foresters scored two in the second and one in the fourth. The Riptide answer with single runs in the third and fourth to make it a 7-6 game.

The Foresters, now 27-3 and 21-3 in the California Collegiate League, blew the game open with three runs in the eighth and seven in the ninth.

The Foresters host the Riptide on Friday at Pershing Park. First pitch is at 6 p.m.

