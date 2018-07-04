Luke Ritter, John Jensen Provide Fireworks in 5-1 Foresters’ Win

Baseball

Luke Ritter provided the big blast on the Fourth of July for the Santa Barbara Foresters, belting a grand slam in the seventh inning in a 5-1 victory over the San Francisco Seals on Wednesday.at Pershing Park.

Santa Barbara was trailing 1-0 when Parker Upton singled to lead off the seventh. He advanced to second on a balk by San Francisco’s Riley Mallot, and Kamron Fields drew a walk. Brandon Zaragoza hit into fielder’s choice, with Upton being forced out, and Ryan Cash drew a walk to load the bases.

Luke Ritter cleared the bases with a grand slam to left field.

John Jensen provided more pop on the holiday, smacking a solo homer in the eighth inning.

James Notary, the fourth Foresters pitcher, finished out the game, retiring the four batters he faced.

Bryce Elder started the game and pitched five innings, allowing a run in the first inning and five hits. He struck out five and didn’t walk a batter. Conner Woods pitched two scoreless innings, striking out three and walking one. Miles Sandum allowed two hits in two-thirds of an inning.

The Foresters face Arroyo Seco on Thursday at 6 p.m.

