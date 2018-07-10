Luke Ritter’s 3-Run Blast Gets Foresters Rolling at Conejo Oaks

Baseball

Luke Ritter belted a three-run homer in the first inning to kick start the Santa Barbara Foresters to a 7-2 win at the Conejo Oaks on Tuesday.

The win improves the Foresters’ records to 26-3 overall and 21-3 in the California Collegiate League.

Ritter also had a RBI single in the seventh inning as the Foresters took a 7-0 lead.

Conor Davis hit a solo homer the sixth.

Starting pitcher Tanner Bilbee was in top form, throwing 50 strikes out of 75 total pitches in five innings of work. He allowed three hits, walked one and struck out eight.

The Foresters have Wednesday off before playing at the Orange County Riptide on Thursday.

