Luke Williams, Ethan Ha to Face Off for Tri-Valley League Singles Title

Luke Williams of Bishop Diego set up a singles final with No. 1 seed Ethan Ha of Cate for the Tri-Valley League championship on Wednesday at Thacher.
Williams defeated Jose Callado of Santa Clara (8-0), Jinming Wang of Cate (6-1, 7-6) and Charlie Quest of Villanova (6-3, 6-0).
"Working off two wins, Luke was ready to take on Charlie," coach Natlee Hapeman said. "Luke worked the court and the strategy to win. I am so proud of Luke. He worked hard today to stay on his game and prevailed."
Ha defeated Foothill Tech's Ethan Wang (6-0, 6-4) and Villanova's Tim Quest (6-3, 6-2).
Cate's doubles team of Brad Gordon and Devin Pai also reached the finals with 6-0, 6-0 and 6-0, 6-3 victories over teams from Foothill Tech and Thacher, respectively.
The Rams' pair will play Thacher's Max Golbere and John Ha in the finals at Thacher.