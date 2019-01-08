LUM Art Zine Show Features Four Emerging Local Artists

LUM Art Zine magazine features the latest arts and culture in Santa Barbara and Ventura, uncovering locally based talent. In the current show, POV, LUM editors and curators present four artists from the pages of LUM Art Zine: Tosh Clements, Arturo Heredia, Madeleine Eve Ignon and Tom Pazderka.

An opening reception will be held 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18, at SBCAST, 513 Garden St., Santa Barbara.

POV showcases emerging “artists to watch” in the area's increasingly compelling art scene, examining current artistic practices and motifs, and the counterpoints among them.

“What’s special about LUM Art Zine is its microfocus on our local arts scene,” said Debra Herrick, LUM editor and curator. “It really brings together — in one forum — a wide-variety of artists, working in different techniques, and responding to different points in the art historical canon.

“We want this show to be like walking into the pages of the magazine, letting viewers really experience the vibrancy and complexity of the art.

“In LUM, we contextualize artists, not only in art history, but also in the personal and intellectual history of the artists,” Herrick said. “We want to give our readers the secret history of the art.

“This show highlights the vitality and diversity of artistic points-of-view that are surfacing in the local arts scene by featuring four emerging artists working in distinct styles, but engaging in a coherent conversation.”

Clements is a self-taught artist with a background in photography, graphic design and graffiti. In his more recent works, Clements creates large minimal color block abstractions in line with the influence of Ellsworth Kelley.

“For me color blocking is a practice of restraint. More true to how I practice photography,” he said of his recent work.

Heredia is a visual artist with advanced training in painting and drawing from Mexico’s National Academy of Fine Art and Design.

In his current work, a combination of paintings and traditional animation, Heredia follows animation pioneer Norman McLaren’s experimental line, pushing the viewer’s perception of space by setting drawings to motion.

In this way, Heredia’s work explores the vernacular of drawing and expression through movement.

Ignon, an MFA candidate at UCSB, works in vivid colors, architectural elements, collage, hand lettering, and redacted and edited text, bringing the lyricism of Cy Twombly to the ziggurat of Ed Ruscha, adapting the language of the latter for more feminist aims.

“On the spectrum of text between Ruscha and (Barbara) Kruger,” said Ignon.

Pazderka, Squire Foundation community artist, has an artistic practice that involves painting, burning, construction and deconstruction, which imbues his work with strange keys of Czech fatalism and American optimism (in line with his dual citizenship).

In Pazderka’s recent work, which references contemporary artists Leonardo Drew and Theaster Gates, Pazderka burns a series of lists on wood panels, conveying a sense of transcendentalism while drawing numbers, dates and names from history’s dark past.

The opening reception on Friday, Jan. 18, will feature the artists, music, and a cocktail experience curated by Viktoriya Filippova of FOLD. The exhibit will be open through Feb. 8. For more information, contact [email protected] or visit www.lumartzine.com.

— Debra Herrick for LUM Art Zine.