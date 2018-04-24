Legends Gala to Recognize Luminaries of Performing Arts

The Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts (SBCPA) has announced its 2018 Legends are singer/songwriter Kenny Loggins, philanthropist Sara Miller McCune and the Santa Barbara Symphony.

The three will be honored at the 4th Annual Granada Theatre Legends Gala Friday, Sept. 14, which honors individuals and organizations that have had a significant impact on the performing arts.

A signature event, the gala features inspiring honorees, extraordinary talent, and dedicated patrons of the arts all in one place to support Santa Barbara’s cultural community.

The Legends Gala is a black-tie affair set in the Granada Theatre, where guests enjoy an exclusive on-stage experience. A gourmet dinner by Duo Events will complement the night of entertainment.

The Legends Gala is chaired by Joan Rutkowski and Stephanie Sokolove, supported by the Legends Gala committee which includes:

Meg Burnham, Annette Caleel, Belle Hahn Cohen, Haley Conklin, Bobbi Didier, Mary Tonetti Dorra, Melody DuPrau, Brooks Firestone, Audrey Hillman Fisher, Frank Goss, Erin Graffey, Roberta Griffin, Susan Gulbransen, Pamela Dillman Haskell, Irma Jurkowitz.

Gretchen Lieff, Nina Phillips, Leanne Schlinger, Anne Sides, Kirsten Springer, Anne Towbes, Carol Wilburn and Joann Younger.

The Granada Theatre has been a landmark in Santa Barbara’s music and performing arts landscape for more than 90 years. All proceeds from the Legends Gala will help to ensure the state-of-the-art venue continues to engage the community through diverse live performances and films.

In addition, funds raised from the gala will assist the SBCPA in its effort to provide best-practices business and marketing support services for The Granada Theatre’s eight resident companies and its Historic Theatre District partners.

Sponsorship opportunities for the Legends Gala are available. For more information about tables and sponsorship opportunities, contact Hayley Firestone Jessup, vice president for advancement, 899-3000 or [email protected]. For more information, visit www.granadasb.org.

— Jennifer Zacharias for the Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts.