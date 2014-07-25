‘Luminous Sea’ Crowdfunding Campaign Donating 50% of Profits to Ocean Foundation

Luminous Sea, the latest underwater photography book in the Sea of Light trilogy, is rounding up its crowdfunding campaign on the popular crowdfunding site Indiegogo.

The last day that campaign contributors and those interested in the Sea of Light trilogy can pre-order the Luminous Sea book and help the campaign reach its funding goal is next Wednesday, July 30.

Now, in an attempt to help conserve the world’s oceans, 50 percent of the future non-crowdfunding profits from Luminous Sea will be donated to The Ocean Foundation, an organization that works with donors to grow the financial resources available for marine conservation. In addition, the first 1,000 copies of Luminous Sea pre-ordered on Indiegogo will also be signed by Richard Salas, the man responsible for taking the stunning images featured in the books.

“These wonderful creatures have become like family to me,” Salas said. “Doing whatever possible to help conserve the natural habitats of these wonderful creatures is something I am very passionate about, so choosing to donate to The Ocean Foundation was a natural choice.”

Luminous Sea is the third and final book in the Sea of Light trilogy, a three-book series featuring jaw-dropping images of the underwater life along the eastern Pacific Ocean. The 12-inch-by-12-inch coffee table book features over 150 pages of high-resolution underwater photographs taken in numerous locales along the western coast of North and Central America, from Alaska to the Equator.

The Sea of Light trilogy is comprised of three books, Sea of Light, Blue Visions and Luminous Sea. The first two books in the series featured photography taken in the temperate waters near the Equator. Luminous Sea, however, features stunning imagery captured off the coasts of the Pacific Northwest.

Reaching the $45,000 funding goal will allow for the production of Luminous Sea as well as a reprint of the first book in the series, Sea of Light, which is currently sold out. Potential backers of the campaign can choose from a variety of perk levels. Backers who pledge at the $90 perk level will receive one book in the Sea of Light trilogy personalized with their named printed inside the front cover, while those who pledge at the $270 level will receive the entire collection in an Indiegogo exclusive slip case along with an 8.5-inch-by-11-inch print from each book.

To back the Luminous Sea Indiegogo campaign and pre-order a copy of the book before the campaign ends Wednesday, click here.