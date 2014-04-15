Lunar Eclipse Causes Spectacular ‘Blood Moon’

Coastal fog obscures some areas, but others get good view of celestial event

A lot of eyes were turned skyway late Monday night to catch a glimpse of a celestial phenomenon known as a “blood moon.”

Although coastal fog and haze obscured the viewing in some areas, other skywatchers were treated to a spectacular view of the moon that was pretty much as advertised — a deep copper-colored orb.

The blood moon occurs during a full lunar eclipse, when the Earth’s shadow covers the moon.

The Earth's shadow began moving across the face of the moon late Monday night, with the full effect seen shortly after midnight.

A total lunar eclipse can only occur the night of a full moon when the Earth is aligned almost exactly in the middle of the sun and moon.

The reddish appearance is the result of clouds and dust being filtered through Earth’s atmosphere.

Tuesday’s blood moon was the first of four total eclipses that will occur at roughly six-month intervals over the next 18 months.

The next blood moon will appear Oct. 8, followed by April 4, 2015, and Sept. 28, 2015.

