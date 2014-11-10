Lúnasa Bringing Celtic Christmas to Thousand Oaks as Benefit for Performances to Grow On

Lúnasa, Ireland's widely acclaimed acoustic band, will bring a Celtic Christmas celebration to the Fred Kavli Theatre in Thousand Oaks on Friday, Dec. 12.

The concert is a benefit for Performances to Grow On.

Lúnasa has performed at the Hollywood Bowl, Dublin’s National Concert Hall, the Sydney Opera House and at the White House.

Lúnasa's inventive arrangements and bass-driven grooves have steered Irish acoustic music into surprising new territory. Its recordings are hailed internationally among the best and most important world music albums and its blend of intelligence, innovation, virtuosity and passion has Lúnasa at the forefront of Celtic music.

They will be joined by the incredible Karan Casey, who has long been one of the most innovative, provocative and imitated voices in Irish traditional and folk music.

Tickets are $39 in the orchestra and $29 in the mezzanine, and are available at the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, by phone at 805.646.8907 and online by clicking here.

— Brian Bemel represents Performances to Grow On.