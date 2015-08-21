Luncheon and Rally to Demand Capps and Congress Vote No on Iran Deal

Advice

A team of sponsoring groups are bringing two events to Santa Barbara Sunday, Aug. 30.

First is a roundtable luncheon and briefing that will be held at the Montecito Country Club at 1 p.m. Tickets are $60 per person. This RSVP-only luncheon will feature national experts who will discuss the dangers of the Iran Treaty.

Following the luncheon will be a free rally to oppose the Iran Treaty, which will be held at the Santa Barbara Courthouse’s Sunken Gardens (1100 Anacapa St.) at 5:30 p.m.

There will be worldwide speakers present at both events include:

» Ryan Mauro, national security analyst, The Clarion Project

» Israeli Army Capt. Dan Gordon (Res.), dual Israeli-American citizen

» Andy Caldwell, executive director of The Coalition of Labor, Agriculture and Business

» Amir Fakhravar, secretary general of the Confederation of Iranian Students and president of the Iranian Freedom Institute.

» Tom Trento, director, The United West

» Clare Lopez, former CIA operations officer; strategic policy and intelligence expert

On Aug. 11, Representative Lois Capps, announced she backed the treaty with Iran, considered by some to be the world’s number one state sponsor of terrorism.

Capps stated that the deal is “…the best option available and it has my full support.”

Congress is scheduled to vote on the Iran Treaty Sep. 17.

The sponsoring groups demand that a nuclear agreement with Iran include the dismantling of centrifuges in all Iranian nuclear facilities; anywhere, anytime inspections; gradual removal of sanctions as Iran demonstrates full cooperation; blockade of Iran’s quest for nuclear weapons; prevention of Iran from obtaining ballistic missiles and the maintenance of the existing arms embargo.

For more information about the rally and to RSVP for the luncheon and briefing, contact Gretchen Walker at [email protected] or 805.252.7320 or go to StopIran.Eventbrite.com.

— Gretchen Walker owns Clear Concept Consulting.