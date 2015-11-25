Lupe M. Arellano of Carpinteria, 1924-2015

Posted on November 25, 2015 | 3:15 p.m.

Source: Tom Arellano

Lupe M. Arellano of Carpinteria passed away peacefully on Nov. 22, 2015, surrounded by numerous family members, at the age of 91 after a lengthy illness.

Our mother was born on Feb. 25, 1924, in Colton, California, and was raised in a migrant working family, growing up in Ventura County, and then going to local schools before settling in Carpinteria in the early 1940s.

She was a dedicated housekeeper supporting the George R. Bliss and G. Parker Toms families of Carpinteria.

Along with that work dedication, mom gave selflessly to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church for many years — during times of the festival, preparing the altar flowers or washing the linen on a weekly basis.

At the age of 22, with her mother’s passing, mom raised and cared for seven of her 10 brothers, along with her nieces and nephews.

In 1957, mom married our dad, Lonnie Arellano, and started to raise her own family, along with providing continued care to her brothers and their growing families.

Mom, Grandma, “Tia Lupe”, or “Mrs. A” will be remembered for all that she did for others, before she did for herself. She always made sure everyone had what they needed before she took care of herself, even up to her last days.

Mom was well known for her cooking, especially at Christmas with the all-you-can-eat home-made tamales and all-you-can-drink Mexican hot chocolate.

She welcomed all and anyone into her kitchen so she could feed them and see their smile.

Later in life, with her own health declining, she never lost her smile or ever complained of her discomfort, which is a testament to the incredibly strong woman she was.

Mom was preceded in death by her parents, Maximo and Savina Martinez; her husband, Lonnie Arellano; brothers, Augustine Martinez, Max Martinez, Joe Martinez, Alberto Martinez, Refugio Martinez; and sisters in-law, Mage Martinez, Linda Martinez, and Ramona Martinez.

Mom is survived by us, her children, Lonnie Jr., Monica of Port Hueneme, Thomas (Edna) of Carpinteria; and grandchildren Christina and Thomas Jr.

Mom is also survived by brothers Jess Martinez, Jack Martinez (Mercy) and Ernest Martinez (Jennie) of Santa Barbara, as well as Lorenzo Martinez (Rosie) and Mike Martinez of Carpinteria. Sisters in-law Catie Martinez of Santa Barbara and Rita Martinez of Buellton have survived mom’s two brothers (Joe and Max Martinez). Numerous nephews and nieces who will fondly remember mom.

The family would like to thank Dr. Thomas Beamer of Sansum Clinic in Carpinteria, Susanna Dubler and Ashley Jacobs of Visiting Nurse and Hospice Care of Santa Barbara, and the staff at The Californian for their time, patience and care of mom.

A rosary is planned for 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 30, with the celebration of life mass to be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1, both at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Santa Barbara.

Mom’s final arrangements are entrusted to Pueblo Del Rey Funeral Services.