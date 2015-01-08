Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 5:23 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Lupe Rabago Selected as Chief Probation Officer for Santa Barbara County

By Santa Barbara County Superior Court Administration | January 8, 2015 | 2:46 p.m.

Santa Barbara County Presiding Judge James Herman and Juvenile Presiding Judge Arthur Garcia would like to announce the selection of Guadalupe “Lupe” Rabago as the next chief probation officer.

Rabago will assume his duties effective Monday, Jan. 19.

Rabago is currently the interim chief probation officer for Imperial County, where he has served since October 2012 as the assistant chief probation officer. Prior to Imperial County, he served San Diego County in the positions of correctional deputy probation officer, deputy probation officer, senior probation officer and supervising probation officer dating back to July 1999.

Rabago is a graduate of the University of California-Riverside, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in political science. He also is a graduate of National University in San Diego, where he earned his master’s degree in public administration.

Rabago’s professional associations include the Chief Probation Officers of California, American Probation and Parole Association, California Narcotics Officers Association, California Probation, Parole and Correctional Officers Association, California Association of Probation Services Administrators, San Diego County Latino Association, Volunteers in Probation Inc, Association of Threat Assessment Professionals and Integrated Justice Information Systems.

Preceding Rabago in service as chief probation officer is Beverly Taylor, who we would like congratulate on her pending retirement, and thank for her many years of dedicated service to the County of Santa Barbara.

Please join us in congratulating and welcoming Rabago.

 
