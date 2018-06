Posted on February 6, 2018 | 9:02 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Lupe V. Salmeron, 83, of Santa Barbara, died Feb. 2, 2018.

Service dates are: Rosary at 7 p.m. Feb. 7. Funeral mass at 10 a.m. Feb. 8, also at St. Raphael's Catholic Church; interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Donations can be made to a charity of choice.

Arrangements by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.