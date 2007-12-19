Lutheran (Orange)‘s 3-Pointers No Match for Dos Pueblos

Tournament of Champions favorite lives up to billing. San Marcos claims a win but Santa Barbara stumbles.

The Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions opened Wednesday, bringing some of California’s best high school girls’ basketball teams to town.



Dos Pueblos (7-3) drew Green Division favorite Lutheran (Orange) for its first-round opponent at home. Lutheran lived up to its reputation, taking down the Chargers, 49-32, with a high-powered, long-range attack.

Dos Pueblos’ Megan Murphy’s nine points and Janelle Wong’s eight were not enough against the sharp-shooting Lancers. Lutheran hit nine three-pointers, including four in the decisive fourth quarter, which impressed Dos Pueblos head coach Maynard Pilapil.

“We played a very talented team. Four of their five starters hitting threes shows the kind of shooting team they are,” Pilapil said.

The Chargers take on King-Drew at home at 3 p.m. Thursday.

Across town, San Marcos’ (3-5) first-round opponent, Ventura’s junior varsity, was a late addition when another varsity team dropped out. The Royals’ pressure defense created 17 steals and an efficient offense gave San Marcos a 49-27 victory. Head coach Kristyn Miller was proud of the Royals’ effort.

“Offensively we were focused today and did a great job of executing our plays,” she said.

The Royals were led by Leanna Azoury’s 11 points and a big game from center Jenn Waddill.

“She (Waddill) was huge finishing for us today with 10 points,” Miller said.

Lyndsay Pearson did it all for the Royals, scoring seven points, passing out four assists and swiping six steals.

San Marcos’ second-round opponent will be St. Joseph, which cruised to a first-round victory over Nordhoff, 78-13. Game time is 6 p.m. Thursday at San Marcos.



In the Gold Division, Santa Barbara (8-7) could not overcome injuries and a cold shooting night as the Dons dropped their first-round match to Palmdale, 41-31.

Santa Barbara guard Geena Boscacci went down with an ankle injury in the first quarter and was unable to return. The Dons’ offense could never find a rhythm, shooting just 14 of 43 from the floor and one for nine at the free-throw line. While the defense was able to keep the game close, Palmdale pulled away at the end.

“Palmdale played well against our zone in the second half and we didn’t rebound well out of it,” said Santa Barbara assistant coach Jen Sorosky.

Brandi Blackwell led the Dons with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Santa Barbara hosts Newbury Park at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Also in the Gold Division, Harvard-Westlake trailed 22-10 after the first quarter against Buena, but the Wolverines battled back to win 58-51. Nicole Hung scored 11 points in the fourth quarter to complete Harvard-Westlake’s comeback and finished with 23 for the game.

Royal High point guard Erika Ward took a bad spill into the bleachers, but returned to the game to lead the Highlanders to a 60-51 victory over Cathedral. Ward finished with a team-high 18 points.

Troy High used a relentless full-court press to open a 20-2 first-quarter lead over Soquel and cruised the rest of the way, winning 59-38. Troy’s Amanda Sims led all scorers with 22 points.



In other games, in the Green Division, Aliso Niguel beat Santa Ynez, 54-37; Morro Bay edged Chaminade, 43-40; Marina beat Redwood Christian, 56-27; and St. Bonaventure rolled over King-Drew, 56-38. In the Gold Division, Pacific Hills beat Del Oro, 58-45; Ventura topped Santa Monica, 54-43; and Hart beat Righetti, 65-55.