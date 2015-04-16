Luz ‘Lucy’ Martinez of Santa Barbara, 1932-2015

Posted on April 16, 2015 | 12:31 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Luz "Lucy" Maria Martinez (Maynez), born May 12, 1932, in Santiago Papasquiaro, Durango, Mexico, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2015, at the age of 82.

Lucy immigrated to Santa Barbara along with her mother and two younger brothers in 1946 and reunited with four brothers and sister.

After attending Santa Barbara Junior High School and Santa Barbara High School, Lucy married Rudolf Maynez in 1951. During their marriage, the couple welcomed four children, Luz Silvia (Engelbrect), Yolanda (Olivera-Art), Nancy (Casey-Michael) and Rudy Michael Maynez (Corinne).

Upon moving to Goleta in 1962, Lucy was very active at St. Raphael's Catholic Church, and she was especially involved in Cursillo, Marriage Encounter and Buena Nueva.

In 1973, Lucy returned to school and received her G.E.D. She worked for several years for the Goleta UnionSchool District, then worked in Food Services for Santa Barbara County until her retirement in 1994.

Lucy was a friend to many. Her warmth and smile radiated her special kindness and caring to family, friends and strangers throughout the community.

Lucy became "Grandma Lucy" to grandchildren Julie López , Aja Olivera, Chanel Olivera, Jason Maynez, Chasen Olivera, Rudy Michael Maynez II, Britton Olivera, Taylor Casey and Analicia Casey. She became a great-grandmother to Taylynn Maynez, Zayden Maynez, Kypton Maynez and Presley Isa Olivera.

Lucy leaves behind one brother, four children, nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

The family thanks all those who cared for their mother and comforted her.