Luz Martinez of Santa Barbara, 1932-2015

Posted on April 11, 2015 | 1:55 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Luz Martinez of Santa Barbara, California, was born May 12, 1932, and died April 11, 2015, at age 82.

A Celebration of Life will follow at a later date. Funeral arrangements are by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.