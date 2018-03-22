Thursday, March 22 , 2018, 10:47 pm | Light Rain Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 
Your Health
LVMC Nurse Celebrates 40 years Working in Labor and Delivery

By Nora K. Wallace for Lompoc Valley Medical Center | February 15, 2018 | 12:26 p.m.
Sonia Brown, R.N. Click to view larger
Sonia Brown, R.N.

Lompoc Valley Medical Center (LVMC) has honored Sonia Brown, R.N., on her 40th anniversary as a night shift labor-and-delivery nurse. Brown was hired on Feb. 13, 1978, at the former Lompoc Hospital site. She works night shifts in the Perinatal Services Department.

 

“It has been a journey of love,” the mother of two and grandmother of four said. “I’ve enjoyed just about every minute of it. There have been scary times, but that kind of keeps you going.”

She has assisted in the delivery of thousands of babies, though she said she never kept count.

“There is absolutely nowhere I can go in this town that I don’t run into someone I’ve delivered or taken care of,” she said.

A surprise party was held in Brown's honor Tuesday night when she came to work and was attended by numerous physicians, administrators and nurses.

CEO Jim Raggio congratulated Brown for all her work: “Sonia is the foundation of our Obstetrics Department with her superb clinical skills and confident demeanor,” he said.

“She is a wealth of knowledge and has an amazing ability to teach those working with her.," Raggio said. "She is an absolute treasure to Lompoc Valley Medical Center and our community.”

A native of Jamaica, Brown received her nursing training in London, England. She and her husband Billie have been married 45 years.

“People wondered: ‘Why did I stay this long? Why did I stay in nursing all this time,’” Brown said. “My family wondered. It’s really hard to give up the miracle. When you work with people who are so close to you, it’s hard to say it’s time to go.

"I kept saying, ‘Maybe just a little bit longer.’”

Retirement is in her future, as she has four grandchildren she misses. But for now, she’ll keep showing up to work.

“People say miracles don’t happen in the way they did in the bible years and years ago,” Brown said. “But each time I see a baby born, that still gives me something in here (she places her hand on her heart), that just sets my heart racing.”

— Nora K. Wallace for Lompoc Valley Medical Center.


