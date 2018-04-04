LWV Panel to Explore Voting Rights in America

The League of Women Voters will host a panel discussion on voting rights noon-2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, in the Faulkner Gallery at Santa Barbara's Main Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

Recent changes to the Voting Rights Act by the Supreme Court have made laws possible in many states that indirectly and directly lead to voter suppression, particularly voter ID laws.

Implementation of voter ID laws can disproportionately impact low-income, elderly and other underrepresented populations.

The League of Women Voters has a history of working to prevent barriers to voting (such as voter ID laws), advocating for voter rights, and getting individuals the information they need to register and vote.

Panelists at the library event will discuss how and why to protect voting rights, including:

A brief history of voting rights and voter suppression in the U.S. — Ted Anagnoson, professor emeritus of political science at Cal State LA and a visiting professor at UCSB.

The impact of gerrymandering and other means of voter suppression on minority voters, and the results of California's new redistricting process — Dr. Gregory K. Freeland, professor of political science at California Lutheran University.

Efforts of grassroots activists to promote civic engagement, remove barriers, and provide opportunities and information to support Latino and other underrepresented voters — Marcos Vargas, executive director, Fund for Santa Barbara.

The forum is co-sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Santa Barbara, the Santa Barbara Public Library, and SBTV.

Information about Santa Barbara Public Library System locations, hours, events and programs is available at SBPLibrary.org. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Jennifer Lemberger for Santa Barbara Library System.