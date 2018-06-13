Lydia Peebles, 1953-2018

Posted on February 23, 2018 | 1:15 a.m.

Source: Rose Pueschel

Good-bye and Godspeed to Lydia Peebles (Lydia Marie DeSantillian), our beloved sister, wife and daughter who passed away on Feb. 2, 2018, due to complications with diabetes. She was born on June 22, 1953.

Lydia is survived by her husband Jon (Rocky) Peebles; her sister-in-law Merrily Roberts and her husband Paul and their son.

She is preceded in death by her father, John DeSantillian (died 1986), and is survived by her mother Ruth DeSantillian; her sister Rose (Bob Pueschel, nephew Marc and his wife Kimberly of Montreal); brother Robert "Bear" DeSantillian (niece Ginger Fletcher-Santillian of Santa Rosa, CA.); sister Diana (husband Dave Goto of Mesa, AZ.); sister Benita (husband Luke Crawford, nieces Emily and Hannah of Santa Rosa); and numerous friends who knew Lydia as a talented cosmetologist and creative, outrageous soul.

Lydia had a wonderful sense of humor and a love of flair and delight in so many things it will be hard to see the world without her in it. May she walk in beauty now.

Her family would like to thank all those people in the emergency rooms and hospitals and convalescent homes that provided Lydia with care and support throughout her ordeal.

Memorial services pending.

— Rose Pueschel