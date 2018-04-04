Local Restaurateur Brings Expertise to Those in Need

The Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County (CAC) has appointed Gary Lynd as the agency’s new nutrition services director.

Lynd has lived in Santa Barbara since 1979 and comes to CAC with more than 30 years of restaurant experience. He became involved in restaurant management at a young age, and became a partner at a local restaurant in 1983.

As a partner and vice president of operations, Lynd was instrumental in building the Hudson’s Grill chain of restaurants in Southern California. In Santa Barbara, Lynd was the owner and operator of two local restaurants, State & A’s and Peabody’s.

“Gary brings a wealth of experience in food service management and nutrition. He’ll play a key role in providing freshly prepared, healthy meals to low-income children and seniors throughout Santa Barbara County,” said Bob Freeman, CAC’s Board chair, and CEO at CenCal Health.

“I am excited to join CAC," Lynd said. "I have a passion to help those in need and want to provide the best quality food for those we serve."

"I plan to continue to improve and expand our nutrition program to ensure all Santa Barbara County residents in need are provided with healthy foods to live healthier and happier lives,” he said.

In addition to congregate and home-delivered meals to seniors, CAC's nutrition services program provides meals and snacks for CAC’s Head Start programs throughout the county, as well as food support for numerous at-risk teen programs.

