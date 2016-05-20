Lynda Weinman Appointed New Board President of Santa Barbara International Film Festival

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival has announced that board member Lynda Weinman has been elected as new board president. The news comes on the heels of the festival’s move to the Riviera Theatre and the expansion of its education program.

The multihyphenate teacher, writer, entrepreneur and learning activist began her involvement with the Santa Barbara International Film Festival as a tribute sponsor through her company, lynda.com, which moved on to be a first presenting sponsor before Weinman herself joined the board of the festival.

As co-founder of lynda.com, Weinman was responsible for the site’s student-centered teaching philosophy and served as the executive chair of the company until its purchase in 2015 by the LinkedIn.

Before launching lynda.com, Weinman was a faculty member at Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, Calif., and worked as an animator and motion graphics director in the special effects film industry.

She also taught at UC Los Angeles Extension, American Film Institute and San Francisco State University’s Multimedia Studies Program.

“I am delighted that I can continue to be a member of this exceptional organization, one that works year-round to provide a home for the arts and entertainment community in the Santa Barbara area,” Weinman said of her new position.

“Lynda is a dear friend and brilliant entrepreneur,” said Roger Durling, the film festival’s executive director. “We are so thrilled to welcome her as our new board president. Lynda embodies the pillars this festival was built upon and will be a huge contribution to our renewed focus on education.”

The film festival is coming off a two-year win after Mark Scher’s successful presidency. Scher was instrumental in getting the Riviera theater lease signed, and the film festival will soon control the programming of one of Santa Barbara’s premier art house theaters.

The new location will give the festival the ability to introduce additional education programs while expanding on its current ones. Among these current programs are Cinema Society, The Wave Film Festival and Mike’s Field Trip to the Movies, the latter of which caters to underserved children and families.

At the heart of the festival’s mission is education, and through its programs the festival seeks to engage, enrich and inspire people through film.

— Brooke Blumberg represents the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.