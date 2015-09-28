Lynda Weinman to Present Keynote at STEAM-themed Girls Inc. Celebration Luncheon

Advice

Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara invites the community to its 14th annual Celebration Luncheon Thursday, Oct. 15, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Bacara Resort & Spa.

This year's luncheon will celebrate girls and women in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) fields, in which women are widely underrepresented.

Girls Inc.'s programs are designed to change this very dynamic by breaking gender stereotypes and providing girls with the opportunity and support to explore STEAM careers.

Lynda Weinman — a teacher, writer, learning activist and entrepreneur — will serve as the honored speaker.

"Our efforts at Girls Inc. are focused on cultivating confident, self-sufficient girls and offering a support system in which they can see that successful careers are well within their reach," said Tracy Jenkins, interim CEO of Girls Inc.

"Lynda Weinman is a tremendous role model for young women, and we are thrilled to have her speak at our celebration luncheon. Her accomplishments have helped pave the way for encouraging girls to discover STEAM fields, to aim high and reach their full potential," Jenkins said.

As co-founder of lynda.com, Weinman was responsible for the student-centered teaching philosophy, authored numerous books and tutorials and served as the executive chair of the company.

Her passions include film, design, women's issues, philanthropy for the arts and inventing the future of learning.

"It is an honor to be a speaker for the Girls Inc. event, where I will be talking about the importance of life-long learning, work-force readiness and creative and social skills as they relate to STEAM," Weinman said.

Local STEAM professionals in the Goleta and Santa Barbara communities are invited to arrive early for a special networking hour from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and connect with others who support girls' empowerment to enter STEAM fields.

Women who have found science and mathematics empowering in their own lives are also invited to share their stories as an inspiration to Girls Inc. members.

The fundraiser luncheon will also feature the fourth annual Strong, Smart, and Bold Awards, celebrating individuals and organizations that embody the mission of Girls Inc. This year's honorees are Yardi and Curvature, longtime supporters of the organization.

Dr. Britt Andreatta, an award-winning consultant in leadersihp and learning, will emcee the luncheon. An author and highly sought-after speaker, Andreatta has served as professor and dean at the University of California, Antioch University and several graduate schools, and she regularly consults with executives and organizations on how to maximize their full potential.

This year's event chair is Stephanie Ball.

Tickets for the luncheon are $125 and all proceeds will support Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara.

Please contact Shannon Kelly at 805.963.4757 or [email protected] for tickets or sponsorship opportunities.

For more information about Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara, visit girlsincsb.org.

— Daniella Alkobi is a publicist representing Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara.