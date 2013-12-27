Lynda Weinman of Lynda.com to Speak at CLU Corporate Leaders Breakfast Event in Santa Barbara

A founder of Lynda.com will be the keynote speaker at the only Santa Barbara event in California Lutheran University’s 2013-14 Corporate Leaders Breakfast series.

Lynda Weinman, co-founder and executive chairwoman of Carpinteria-based Lynda.com, will discuss her company’s pioneering role in online education from 8 to 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 at Fess Parker's DoubleTree Resort in Santa Barbara. Breakfast and networking will begin at 7:30 a.m.

One of the most successful companies in online education, Lynda.com has assembled a massive library of instructional videos. In them, industry experts teach technology, design and business skills to millions of individual, corporate, academic and government subscribers.

A self-taught computer expert, Weinman wrote the first industry book on web design in 1995 after she couldn’t find one to recommend to her students at the Art Center College of Design in Pasadena. After she and her husband, Bruce Heavin, moved to Ojai, they started offering classes in web design at a local school. Eventually, they started putting instructional videos online and selling subscriptions. The fast-growing company now employs more than 400 people and generates more than $100 million in annual revenue.

The Corporate Leaders Breakfast Series brings members of the business and civic communities together to share ideas and hear from prominent leaders in the region. The 2013-14 series will continue with presentations by Cynthia Ruiz, deputy executive director of external relations for the Port of Los Angeles, on March 4 at the Warner Center Marriott in Woodland Hills, and Jon Irwin, former president of Rhapsody International, on May 6 at CLU.

Fess Parker's DoubleTree Resort is located at 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd. Reservations are requested by Jan. 20. To RSVP or for more information, contact Sharon Nelson at [email protected] or 805.493.3150, or click here.

— Karin Grennan is the media relations manager for California Lutheran University.