Monday, June 4 , 2018, 8:03 am | Fog/Mist 59º

 
 
 
 

Lynda Weinman of Lynda.com to Speak at CLU Corporate Leaders Breakfast Event in Santa Barbara

By Karin Grennan for California Lutheran University | December 27, 2013 | 8:28 a.m.

A founder of Lynda.com will be the keynote speaker at the only Santa Barbara event in California Lutheran University’s 2013-14 Corporate Leaders Breakfast series.

Lynda Weinman, co-founder and executive chairwoman of Carpinteria-based Lynda.com, will discuss her company’s pioneering role in online education from 8 to 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 at Fess Parker's DoubleTree Resort in Santa Barbara. Breakfast and networking will begin at 7:30 a.m.

One of the most successful companies in online education, Lynda.com has assembled a massive library of instructional videos. In them, industry experts teach technology, design and business skills to millions of individual, corporate, academic and government subscribers.

A self-taught computer expert, Weinman wrote the first industry book on web design in 1995 after she couldn’t find one to recommend to her students at the Art Center College of Design in Pasadena. After she and her husband, Bruce Heavin, moved to Ojai, they started offering classes in web design at a local school. Eventually, they started putting instructional videos online and selling subscriptions. The fast-growing company now employs more than 400 people and generates more than $100 million in annual revenue.

The Corporate Leaders Breakfast Series brings members of the business and civic communities together to share ideas and hear from prominent leaders in the region. The 2013-14 series will continue with presentations by Cynthia Ruiz, deputy executive director of external relations for the Port of Los Angeles, on March 4 at the Warner Center Marriott in Woodland Hills, and Jon Irwin, former president of Rhapsody International, on May 6 at CLU.

Fess Parker's DoubleTree Resort is located at 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd. Reservations are requested by Jan. 20. To RSVP or for more information, contact Sharon Nelson at [email protected] or 805.493.3150, or click here.

— Karin Grennan is the media relations manager for California Lutheran University.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 