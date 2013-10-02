Lynn Cederquist of Whine and Dine Toastmasters Wins Area Evaluation Contest

Lynn Cederquist, vice president of membership for the Whine and Dine Toastmasters Club, won the Area Evaluation Contest on Saturday.

Cederquist will now compete in the Division Evaluation Contest to be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 at St. Mark's Church in Los Olivos, and is looking forward to a challenging and interesting contest.

All Toastmasters are encouraged to attend the Division Contest, and the public is welcome to attend as well. Click here for more information. It promises to be as lively and entertaining as the Area Contest!

The Whine and Dine Toastmasters Club meets the third Thursday of each month for a dinner meeting at Mulligan's Cafe at the golf course on McCaw Avenue in Santa Barbara. Social time and dinner begin at 6 p.m., followed by the meeting at 6:30 p.m.



We provide a supportive and positive learning experience in which members are empowered to develop communication and leadership skills, resulting in greater self-confidence and personal growth.

Click here to learn more about the Whine & Dine Toastmasters Club.



— Christine Campos is president of the Whine and Dine Toastmasters Club.