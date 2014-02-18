Lynn Robinson Joins TrueVision 3D Surgical as Senior Marketing Manager

TrueVision, the world leader in 3D visualization and guidance applications for microsurgery, announced Tuesday that marketing veteran Lynn Robinson has joined the company as senior marketing manager.

The move marks another promising step in the successful Goleta company’s continued growth.

Robinson will focus on brand building and awareness, partner and media development, live and video event management, public relations and marketing communications.

“We are excited to have Lynn’s experience along with her positive, fun and resourceful attitude to keep TrueVision moving to the next level,” said Robert Reali, TrueVision’s vice president of marketing.

Before joining TrueVision, Robinson was the senior marketing specialist at Waterfall Group, an Alaska-based adventure company. For much of her career, she was the marketing communications manager at Green Hill Software Inc., the leader in safe and secure real-time operating systems and development tools. She also worked as merchandising manager at FedEx Kinko’s headquarters and market research associate at Toyota Motor Sales Inc. headquarters.

Outside of work, her interests include international travel, kickboxing, musical theater, cycling, hiking, photography, tennis, and film and stage acting.

TrueVision is focused on developing a suite of 3D guidance applications for microsurgery to improve surgical efficiencies and patient outcomes. The system is in use at hundreds of hospitals and institutions around the world. Click here for more information.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing TrueVision 3D Surgical.