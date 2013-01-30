Lynn Smith of Santa Barbara, 1957-2013

Posted on January 30, 2013 | 8:08 p.m.

Source: Jeff Oien

Lynn Alice Smith left this Earth at 4:55 a.m. Jan. 28, 2013.

Lynn was born to Harvey and Beverly Smith in Walnut Creek, Calif., on June 3, 1957. She grew up on her family’s ranch in Antioch.

She graduated from Westmont College in Santa Barbara in 1980 with a bachelor’s degree in business and economics. She started a career in real estate in 1980, working as the office administrator at Alexander Velto Realtors in Montecito. In October 1982, she began her sales career with Coldwell Banker.

She had also been a trust officer at Santa Barbara Bank & Trust from 1984 to 1986. She obtained her broker’s license in 1986 and handled the on-site leasing for the Riverfront Business Park and Sheffield Properties. She returned to Santa Barbara in 1988 and resumed her real estate career. Few knew she was also a licensed contractor.

She loved working on her house and lush gardens surrounding her La Conchita home, and could often be seen tearing through the neighborhood on her golf cart, chatting it up with her friends and neighbors. She was dedicated, driven and full of the utmost integrity as she assisted each client with many life-changing decisions.

Lynn will undoubtedly be most remembered for outrageous laugh, one-of-a-kind sense of humor and passion for everything she did. Lynn was a fascinating, intense and outspoken person.

Traveler — her favorite destinations being Australia and Hawaii

Articulate, pointed, dry

Reader, viewer, listener

Loving mom to her animals

Curious George aficionado

Emulator of Speed Racer

Lifeguard

Scavenger

Self-sufficient

Builder of sand castles

Independent

Matter of fact

Commodore of her own boat

Jet Ski and motorcycle master

Repairer of houses with “scotch tape and bobby pins”

Master grower of palms, orchids and succulents

Equestrian and lover of horses

Born ready!

Lynn waged a valiant, tireless fight against cancer. She was determined and optimistic right to her final hour. She was courageous and inspiring to us all.

She quietly and peacefully left us with her faithful and beloved four-legged companion, Callie, who lay sleeping beside her as she headed off on her next journey following a beautifully lit path at 4:55 a.m. Jan. 28, 2013.

She is survived by her father, Harvey Smith; brother Jeff and wife Cindy and their children Jeffry, Steven and Jon; brother Daniel and his children Daniel II and Amber; her dog Callie; and her three-legged cat Michael. She was preceded in death by her beloved mother, Beverly Smith.

Lynn also leaves her treasured friend and fellow adventurist Laura Ringquist; the Garth family who had adopted Lynn some 17 years ago and has been Lynn’s nearest farm style retreat since; second mom Carolyn; and the two sister-like friends, Wendy and Jennie Garth, who lovingly nicknamed Lynn “Smithy.”

Add to that a rich mix of others, including her advocate and buddy Gregg Patronyk, dear friends Daniel Waltz and Carole Sneathen, mentors Bob Ruccione and Debbie Merlo, lifelong friend Jeff Oien, and all of her Coldwell Banker family, with special thanks to Alva Gutierrez, Karen Spechler, Patty Schwartzkopf, Andrea Pighetti, Sean Sedar, Mike Woodard, John Chufar, Robert Johns and Brenda Blalock. Many thanks go to the La Conchita team, who unselfishly gave many hours of help either driving Lynn to the hospital or by protecting and polishing up Lynn’s beautiful home. “Long live & love La Conchita!”

There are countless others just as special to Lynn who are not named here, but you know who you are and the special bond you had with her. We look forward to reuniting everyone at the upcoming service and hope you will share with us your funny stories of your time with Lynn.

Lynn’s passing leaves a huge hole in all of our lives. She will be impossible to forget, and missed deeply by everyone who loved her.



A celebration of Lynn’s life will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church. To be notified of the date and time, please call Jeff Oien at 805.681.8122 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .