M4 Churches Mass for Caregiver Kits Assembly

If many hands make light work, several hundred hands can make short work of a pile of World Vision HIV/AIDS caregiver kits needing assembly for distribution in Africa.
That was the case earlier this month when Montecito’s four church congregations — dubbed M4 — went to work on the World Vision project. Several hundred church-goers of all ages particpated from All Saints By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, El Montecito Presbyterian Church, Montecito Covenant Church and Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church.
Gathering at Montecito Covenant, the M4 group put together more than 2,000 HIV/AIDS caregiver kits. The assembly-line work was completed in about two hours.
Every 14 seconds a child loses a parent to HIV or AIDS. While family members and local volunteers already are caring for people living with the disease, they lack the practical materials to do so. Enter M4 and the brightly colored plastic kits, which can be put together for $25, which includes overseas shipping.
