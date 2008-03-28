M4 Churches Mass for Caregiver Kits Assembly

Four Montecito churches put together 2,000 HIV/AIDS kits for Africa.

If many hands make light work, several hundred hands can make short work of a pile of World Vision HIV/AIDS caregiver kits needing assembly for distribution in Africa. That was the case earlier this month when Montecito’s four church congregations — dubbed M4 — went to work on the World Vision project. Several hundred church-goers of all ages particpated from All Saints By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, El Montecito Presbyterian Church, Montecito Covenant Church and Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church. Gathering at Montecito Covenant, the M4 group put together more than 2,000 HIV/AIDS caregiver kits. The assembly-line work was completed in about two hours. Every 14 seconds a child loses a parent to HIV or AIDS. While family members and local volunteers already are caring for people living with the disease, they lack the practical materials to do so. Enter M4 and the brightly colored plastic kits, which can be put together for $25, which includes overseas shipping. Click here for more information.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question? Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers. Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic. We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it. The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered. Thanks for asking! Click Here to Get Started >