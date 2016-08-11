Ma & Paw Kennel Dog Trainers to Offer Rattlesnake Avoidance Training Courses

Pets

A course on rattlesnake avoidance training for dogs, featuring live rattlesnakes that have been disabled from biting, will take place August through September 2016 throughout the California.

The course will be led by Gina Gables, a professional dog trainer for more than 25 years and owner of Ma & Paw Kennel Canine Training Services, and Steve Gardner, who has more than 30 years of experience studying the behavior and ecology of rattlesnakes and other reptiles.

Individual training sessions will be given to each dog. During each dog’s individual training session, Gardner and Gables will use live rattlesnakes that have had their mouths banded shut to prevent them from biting.

“Our first priority is the comfort and safety of all involved. This includes your dogs, the humans and the snakes as well,” said Gables, who specializes in obedience training and problem-behavior modification with dogs.

Gables personally trains every dog to recognize and avoid the scent, sound and sight of rattlesnakes it becomes aware of. Her experience and sensitivity allow the dogs to be humanely treated during the training process.

“Uniquely, we have three options of devices available allowing us to humanely and effectively train dog’s with temperaments ranging from the most tenacious to the highly sensitive as well as puppies of any age.”

The training will take place in a controlled environment, using a remote training collar system adjusted to each dogs’ individual temperament, personality and physical response characteristics.

The devices deliver an uncomfortable stimulus (of one form or another) to the dog when the dog has alerted to the presence of the snake, whether it be by one or more of his/her senses: smell, hearing or sight.

“We do this so the dog will be able to avoid an encounter with a rattlesnake if any of these clues to a rattlesnake’s presence are available individually even if the other clues aren’t present,” Gables says. “For instance, your dog may be downwind of the rattlesnake and can smell it but is not able to see it; and the snake — not being aware of the dog’s presence — may not be giving a warning rattle. The dog, by avoiding just the smell, would avoid the rattlesnake. If the owner is observant of the dog’s behavior, he or she can possibly prevent themselves or others from being bitten as well.”

The event organizers hope that by taking part in this training the dog as well as the owner will be spared the pain and distress (as well as the expense) caused by rattlesnake bites.

Training sessions will occur on the following dates (exact locations provided upon registration):

» Aug. 21, Montecito

» Aug. 27, Buellton

» Aug. 28, Lake View Terrace

» Sept. 10, Chino

» Sept. 11, Camarillo

» Sept. 24, Bear Valley Springs

» Sept. 25, Temecula

The cost to attend is $125 per dog for initial training and $90 for annual refresher training. Reservations are required. Because space is limited, early registration is strongly recommended.

For more information or to register, visit www.MAnPAW.com or call 805.523.3432.

— Amanda Dorn represents Ma & Paw Kennel Canine Training Services.