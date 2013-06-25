Machete Attack Leads to Arrest of Alleged Gang Member

A suspected gang member is facing felony charges after he allegedly threatened a man with a machete, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Danny Loyola, 19, of Santa Barbara was arrested Sunday and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of carrying a concealed dirk or dagger — a machete — and committing a crime in association with a criminal street gang, said Sgt. Riley Harwood.

His bail was set at $100,000.

Officers were called to the 200 block of South Milpas Street at about 5:45 p.m. Sunday on a report of a man brandishing a machete, Harwood said.

The suspect, Loyola, was located on 100 Nopalitos Way hiding behind a parked RV, was found to have an outstanding $5,000 misdemeanor warrant for violation of probation, and was arrested, Harwood said.

Investigation revealed that Loyola had been involved in a fistfight with another man on Milpas Street, Harwood said.

“After exchanging several blows, the two combatants separated,” Harwood said. “However, moments later Loyola returned to the scene wielding a machete and pursued his adversary, who fled into the restroom of a nearby business and locked himself in.”

Several witnesses observed the incident, Harwood said, and part of it was captured on security video cameras.

“One witness who found himself in close proximity to Loyola informed him that his behavior could get him sent to prison,” Harwood said. “In an expletive laced response, Loyola stated his gang affiliation and told the witness that he didn’t care if he went to prison.”

Loyola concealed his machete under his flannel shirt and fled the scene, Harwood said.

On the 200 block of South Milpas Street, he hid his machete under a parked car and discarded his shirt in a bush.

He was arrested a short time later, and the machete and shirt were recovered, Harwood said.

The man Loyola is accused of pursuing with the machete was not located.

