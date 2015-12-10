Monday, April 9 , 2018, 3:44 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Machete-Wielding Man Robs Drug Store Near Goleta

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | December 10, 2015 | 7:40 p.m.
A surveillance camera captures an image of a man, armed with a machete, who robbed a CVS drug store near Goleta Thursday evening. (Contributed photo)

Investigators are asking for the public’s helping in tracking down a machete-wielding man who robbed a drug store near Goleta Thursday evening.

The robber, who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a scarf over his face, entered the CVS store at 189 S. Turnpike Road at about 5:40 p.m. and approached the pharmacy counter, according to Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

“The suspect instructed the teller not to move, and then jumped over the pharmacy counter,” Hoover said. “He grabbed an undisclosed amount of prescription medication and fled out the front door.”

Deputies, assisted by a K-9 unit, searched the surrounding neighborhood but were not able to locate the suspect, Hoover said.

The machete and other items carried by the robber were recovered, however.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male in his 20s with a thin build and a thin black mustache.

He was last seen wearing a black hat and black shirt, and was believed to be associated with a black Mustang that was located on a residential street behind the store and impounded.

Anyone with information about the robber is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 805.683.2724 or to leave an anonymous tip call 805.681.4171.

