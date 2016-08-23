MacKenzie McBride Leads San Marcos Golf to Season-Opening Win

Golf

San Marcos opened its girls golf season with a 259-285 non-league win over Santa Ynez on Tuesday at Sandpiper Golf Course.

MacKenzie McBride led the Royals' all-senior lineup with a 46 and earned medalist honors. Lauren Pitchford posted the second-best score with a 49.

"We were happy to have a win in our first match," San Marcos coach Sarah Ashton said. "Today was a good first test and we were each able to identify several things we want to improve on in the coming weeks."

The Royals return to Sandpiper on Thursday to face Righetti.

San Marcos - 259

MacKenzie McBride - 46

Lauren Pitchford - 49

Amanda Chen - 53

Alex Pitchford - 55

Amber Chen - 56

Santa Ynez - 285

Eva Hennessee - 51

Alex Sczudlo - 53

Erinn Callaghan - 59

Gracie Church - 61

Hannah Gechter - 61

