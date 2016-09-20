MacKenzie McBride Leads San Marcos Over Buena

MacKenzie McBride led a strong San Marcos girls golf team in a league win over Buena Tuesday afternoon at the La Cumbre Country Club.
McBride shot a solid 46 on the 9 hole, par-36 course.
"The girls all have so much going on right now outside of golf, it's great to see them be able to put their busy schedules aside and enjoy time together on the course," said San Marcos coach Sarah Ashton. "Our girls have a great sense of camaraderie and really support one another as teammates."
Alex Manion shot a 48 for the second best score on the day. Carly Vallier shot a 52 for Buena's best round.
San Marcos improved to 8-1 on the year, 3-1 in league play.
SMHS - 247
MacKenzie McBride - 46
Alex Manion - 48
Alex Pitchford - 49
Lauren Pitchford - 52
Amanda Chen - 52
Buena - 302
Carly Vallier - 52
Taylor Nicholls - 56
Ali Harwood - 62
Kaler Jackson - 64
Sonsiree Moreno - 68
