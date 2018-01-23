MacMechanic Offers Free Data Recovery to Mudslide, Fire Victims

Following the recent fire and mudslide events, several MacMechanic clients already have come in with laptops covered in mud, unable to even start their computers.

MacMechanic reports it has successfully retrieved data from Macs damaged in the mudslide, and the company will work to do the same for other fire or mudslide victims at no charge.

For anyone with a computer damaged in the fire or mudslide, MacMechanic is offering free data recovery.

MacMechanic said to simply drop your Mac off at 3433 State St., Santa Barbara, and the company will get it onto one of its data recovery rigs as soon as possible.

For more information or to have questions answered, call 965-9722.

— MacMechanic.