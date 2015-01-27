Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 12:47 pm | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

MAD Academy at Santa Barbara High School Hosts 3rd Annual Benefit

By Kendra Kenyon for the MAD Academy | January 27, 2015 | 7:20 a.m.

On Saturday, March 7, 2015, the MAD (Multimedia Arts & Design) Academy at Santa Barbara High School will host its third annual gala, at the Summerland campus of QAD. The festivities — “That’s Amore, An Evening on the American Riviera” — get under way at 5:30 p.m.

» Enjoy cocktails, appetizers and dinner catered by Olio e Limone Ristorante and Olio Pizzeria

» Sponsored in part by QAD at its breathtaking Summerland facility, which offers an amazing setting and views of the Santa Barbara Channel

» Special guests Billy Baldwin and Michael Imperioli

Proceeds from this event — generated by a silent auction, a live auction, ticket sales, donations, group tables and sponsorships — will be used to purchase 34 new PC and Mac computers for the Computer Labs. Money raised will also provide funding so all students who wish to participate will be able to join the MAD Academy.

Please show your support by attending and becoming a sponsor at this year’s third annual fundraiser.

For 2015 sponsorship levels and ticket information, contact Kendra Kenyon at [email protected].

Click here for more information about the MAD Academy.

— Kendra Kenyon is development director at the MAD Academy at Santa Barbara High School.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 