MAD Academy at Santa Barbara High School Hosts 3rd Annual Benefit

On Saturday, March 7, 2015, the MAD (Multimedia Arts & Design) Academy at Santa Barbara High School will host its third annual gala, at the Summerland campus of QAD. The festivities — “That’s Amore, An Evening on the American Riviera” — get under way at 5:30 p.m.

» Enjoy cocktails, appetizers and dinner catered by Olio e Limone Ristorante and Olio Pizzeria

» Sponsored in part by QAD at its breathtaking Summerland facility, which offers an amazing setting and views of the Santa Barbara Channel

» Special guests Billy Baldwin and Michael Imperioli

Proceeds from this event — generated by a silent auction, a live auction, ticket sales, donations, group tables and sponsorships — will be used to purchase 34 new PC and Mac computers for the Computer Labs. Money raised will also provide funding so all students who wish to participate will be able to join the MAD Academy.

Please show your support by attending and becoming a sponsor at this year’s third annual fundraiser.

For 2015 sponsorship levels and ticket information, contact Kendra Kenyon at [email protected].

Click here for more information about the MAD Academy.

— Kendra Kenyon is development director at the MAD Academy at Santa Barbara High School.