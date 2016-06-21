MAD Academy Receives $2,500 Donation From Berkshire Hathaway Charitable Foundation

On behalf of Berkshire Hathaway’s Charitable Foundation, Santa Barbara Chapter representatives Jo Ann Mermis and Doug Van Pelt presented a $2,500 check to the Multimedia Arts and Design (MAD) Academy to further the academy’s ability to continue to promote diversity and innovative teaching practices.

According to Mermis, the academy plays an important role in our community by providing media services to local nonprofits that could otherwise not afford them.

MAD Academy is a four-year program at Santa Barbara High School celebrating 20 years of successfully graduating 99 percent of all students.

The academy is a distinctive educational community, combining the best cultures of both public and private education.

MAD inspires students to find their passion while learning media arts skills taught by industry professionals.

The academy raises the majority of it’s required operating costs though the generous donations of parents, individuals, businesses and the community.

For more information about MAD Academy, contact Kendra Kenyon at 805.966.7918.

— Kendra Kenyon is the development director at MAD Academy.