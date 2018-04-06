Friday, April 6 , 2018, 5:10 pm | Overcast and Breezy 64º

 
 
 
 

MAD Academy Service Trip Changes Lives, in Mexico and in Santa Barbara

90 Santa Barbara High students pitch in to help build houses for needy families in Valle Redondo, but learn something about themselves, too

90 students from Santa Barbara High School’s Multimedia Arts & Design Academy recently traveled to Mexico to help build housing for local families. Click to view larger
90 students from Santa Barbara High School’s Multimedia Arts & Design Academy recently traveled to Mexico to help build housing for local families. (Multimedia Arts & Design Academy photo)
By Sara Disraeli, Baylor Randolph and Alex Wilson for the Multimedia Arts & Design Academy | March 21, 2015 | 11:00 a.m.

Earlier this year, 90 Multimedia Arts & Design Academy students and 20 parents set off on an adventure to build houses in Mexico.

The entourage left Santa Barbara High School at 8 a.m. Jan. 19 on a five-hour drive to Valle Redondo east of Tijuana. Dan Williams, director of the MAD Academy, joyfully planned and chaperoned the trip.

The life-altering trip was hosted by Amor, a nonprofit organization specializing in arranging similar service trips around the world to build houses for those who are underprivileged and suffering. The MAD trip lasted five days, two traveling and three workdays.

On the first day, students explored the designated families’ property to scope out the best location to build houses. The families already had an idea of where they should be built, so the students were able to get straight to work. The families benefiting from the homes are large, often with two to four generations under one roof.

“I was really excited to go back this year, but this year the family that we helped was much more engaged and liked to talk to us a lot more,” recalled SBHS junior Hugo Isais.

“It helped me understand what they were going through because I made a personal connection with the family.”

The students had to work fast, having only five days to complete the much-needed homes. Once the build site was determined, the outline of where the house would be had to be made with wood, and then the outline of the floor was dug out. The rest of the first day consisted of mixing concrete and laying it out where the new house would be.

The second day seemed like the easiest to the students because it consisted of building all the walls and ceilings, which prepared them for the third day. The last day of work the kids put on tarpaper and chicken wire to the frame of the house.

“My time in Mexico was some of the most rewarding work I’ve ever done, because the labor was really intense and I’ve never really done that kind of work before,” said Maisie Zimmerman, a senior.

“It was really meaningful because we were really involved with the families we were making our houses for, and that was a really special opportunity to be working so close with them on something that means a lot to them.”

Overall, this experience changed the community of Valle Redondo for the better. The MAD Academy gave back to the families who were underprivileged and helped change their lives.

But the families of Valle Redondo were not the only ones touched by this experience. This involvement altered how MAD students observe their own lives — from computer lab to rural grounds of Tijuana.

The Multimedia Arts & Design Academy is a distinctive educational community within Santa Barbara High School. The academy prepares students for college and the workplace by providing both traditional and interdisciplinary project-based learning in the evolving field of media arts and technology.

The MAD Academy’s collaborative environment emphasizes critical thinking, creativity, meaningful community service and the development of leadership skills. Academic excellence is pursued in smaller classes with state-of-the-art equipment. The academy values integrity, teamwork and a passion for learning that prepares its diverse student body to succeed in the global community.

— Sara Disraeli, Baylor Randolph and Alex Wilson are students at the Multimedia Arts & Design Academy.

