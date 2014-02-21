MAD Academy to ‘Spring Forward’ with Annual Gala Fundraiser

The Multimedia Arts & Design Academy at Santa Barbara High School is pleased to announce its second annual gala fundraiser, beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 8 at QAD headquarters in Summerland.

“Spring Forward” is the theme of the event, which will be held on the evening before clocks are set forward to begin daylight savings for 2014.

The Spring Forward Gala is open to the public, and sponsorships are available starting at $1,000, with table sponsorships available for $2,500, $5,000 and $10,000. The event raised $75,000 last year, and organizers have set a goal of $100,000 for this year’s fest.

“The MAD Academy is a lively part of the Santa Barbara community, and it demonstrates what can happen when parents, kids, the school, the school district, the state and our loyal business partners set extraordinary goals and combine forces to make it happen,” MAD Academy Director Dan Williams said. “We’re looking forward to a great night of celebration with all the members of that dynamic, supportive community.”

All proceeds from the evening — generated by a silent auction, a live auction, ticket sales, donations, group tables and sponsorships — will be used to purchase equipment that will allow MAD teachers to continue to provide hands-on, state-of-the-art training and instruction to the more than 200 students enrolled in the academy.

Equipment purchased with proceeds from the gala will round out the academy’s inventory of studio equipment, making the facility attractive to media professionals. That will enable the academy to rent out its multimedia facilities, thus providing a valuable community resource that will also generate much needed income for MAD programs.

The 2013 gala was a sold-out success, and this year promises to be bigger and better, as the academy enrollment was able to increase thanks to the new building, the Pulice Media Arts center, which was completed last summer and has more than twice as much space as the old MAD headquarters.

The MAD Academy began in 1996, with just a few students and the mission of providing an integrated, engaging and relevant education that prepares our students for the world they will enter as adults. This visionary mission is achieved through an academic curriculum that combines leadership, emotional intelligence and community service.

For more information, click here or contact Sheela Hunt at 805.698.3767 or [email protected].

— Sheela Hunt represents the MAD Academy.