Mad Hatter Benefit Brimming With $80,000 for Transition House

Proceeds in the amount of $80,000, from the Transition House Auxiliary's annual Mad Hatter luncheon, were presented recently to Kathleen Baushke, executive firector of Transition House.
The luncheon was held May 25 at Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort, formerly Fess Parker's Doubletree Resort.
Transition House assists and augments supportive services and programs directed at empowering clients to progress to permanent housing and productive lives.
— Jean Keely for Transition House Auxiliary.