Mad Hatter Luncheon Brimming With Nostalgia

Transition House Auxiliary hosted 20th annual event

Best hat prize winners: Kay Caldiera, Anne Pazier, Christine Cortes. ( Jean Keely)
By Jean Keely for Transition House Auxiliary | April 7, 2017 | 10:58 a.m.

The Golden Age of Hollywood was the theme of the 20th Annual Transition House Auxiliary Mad Hatter luncheon held recently at Fess Parker Resort.

The auxiliary assists and augments the supportive services and individualized programs directed at empowering Transition House clients to progress to permanent housing and productive lives.

Entertainment was provided by Hollywood Revisited with songs, dances and authentic costumes from movies of the 1930s and ’40s.

Guests’ costumes and hats reflected the theme as well. Emcee Andrew Firestone presented prizes to the winners of the best hat competition.

Firestone also recognized major donors: Curvature, Kathryn and Jeff Dinkin, Missy and Chuck Sheldon, and Beverly and Jim Zaleski.

Kathleen Baushke, Transition House executive director, introduced Donna Ybarra who spoke about how her family was helped to get on their
feet 20 years ago, thanks to Transition House. She is now a financial planner with a major brokerage firm.

— Jean Keely for Transition House Auxiliary.


