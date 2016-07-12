Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 4:12 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Mad Science to Present ‘Marvels of Motion’ Children’s Program at Santa Barbara Libraries

By Sierra Lepine for the Santa Barbara Public Library System | July 12, 2016 | 10:00 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Public Library System will host Mad Science and its presentation, “Marvels of Motion,” an interactive science show that encourages children to learn by participating in fun and engaging experiments.

This event series is best suited for children ages 4 and older.

The Santa Barbara Public Library System invites children and their friends and families to this free program on the following dates:
 
» Tuesday, July 26, at the Solvang Library, 10:30 a.m.

» Tuesday, July 26, at the Carpinteria Library, 3:30 p.m.

» Wednesday, July 27, at the Eastside Library, 10:30 a.m.

» Wednesday, July 27, at the Goleta Library, 4 p.m.

» Thursday, July 28, at the Montecito Library, 10:30 a.m.

» Thursday, July 28, at the Central Library, 4 p.m.

Each event is part of the annual Summer Reading Program for children and teens. Students are encouraged to visit the library, read and earn prizes.

This program is supported by the Friends of the Libraries, nn-profit volunteer organizations that financially support library programs and services.

For more information, contact the Santa Barbara Central Library’s Youth Services Desk at 805.564.5603 or your local branch library.

Information about Santa Barbara Public Library System locations, hours, events and programs is available at SBPLibrary.org. All library programs are free and open to the public. 

— Sierra Lepine is a youth services librarian at the Central Library.

 
