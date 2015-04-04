Friday, April 13 , 2018, 10:02 pm | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Mad Scramble for Eggs Heralds Start of Annual Hunt at Goleta’s Girsh Park

Speed thrills as more than 1,000 hunters gather their loot in whatever they can carry

And the stampede is on as kids race for Easter eggs Saturday at Girsh Park in Goleta. (Wade Nomura photo)
By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | April 4, 2015 | 8:23 p.m.

More than 1,000 children scrambled for 10,000 colorful eggs Saturday at the Seventh Annual Girsh Park Egg Hunt in Goleta.

Jubilant kids raced around the park at 7050 Phelps Road, adjacent to Camino Real Marketplace, scooping up as many eggs as they could grab.

Although it took organizers several hours of work to assemble the eggs and set up the festivities, the action was over almost before it started.

For a few moments, however, excitement, chaos, laughter and squeals of delight filled the air as youthful energy buzzed through the park, which is operated by the nonprofit Girsh Park Foundation.

Sponsors of the event included MarBorg IndustriesAMS Entertainment, Accountability Plus (company employees stuffed the eggs) and both Goleta Rotary clubs: Goleta Rotary and Goleta Noontime Rotary

