Maddi Berthoud Scores Four Goals in Westmont Win

Soccer

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) It may have been senior day, but it was sophomore Maddi Berthoud that scored the first four goals as #8 Westmont Women's Soccer (11-2-1, 5-1-1 GSAC) defeated #9 The Master's (12-3, 5-2) by a score of 5-2 in a critical Golden State Athletic Conference game. The win allowed the Warriors to move past the Mustangs into second place in the GSAC standings.

"Maddi was fantastic today," said Westmont head coach Chantel Cappuccilli. "Credit to her and the way she carried herself through this game. She brought an unrelenting offensive mentality that put us in position to come from behind, and also helped push us in a direction to finish the match."

The Master's scored first, taking an early lead when Jasmine Parada recorded her 12th goal of the season. Suzanne Mabie dribbled from the left sideline toward the goal, then passed to Parada who connected from 10 yards out.

It didn't take long for the Warriors to respond. In the 11th minute, a misplayed ball by The Master's found Berthoud alone in the box. Berthoud slipped the ball past a charging keeper and into an empty net.

Westmont claimed its first lead in the 21st minute off a set piece. Haylee Lopes took a free kick from beyond the midfield stripe on the right side and sent it into the box. Berthoud outmaneuvered a Mustang, keeping herself between the ball and the defender. The defender responded by quickly positioning herself between Berthoud and the goal. However, Berthoud ripped a shot with her right foot that passed between the defender's legs and into the side netting.

Leading 2-1 during the intermission, Westmont wasted no time extending its advantage. In the 47th minute, Jackie Lopez forwarded a ball from midfield to Haley Parzonko who was left of center. Parzonko took one touch to send the ball to Berthoud who was past her defender and charging toward goal. Berthoud took one dribble, then blasted a shot from 16 yards out that snuck underneath the crossbar.

"Haley Parzonko's distribution was on point though this game and was a difference maker," said Cappuccilli.

In the 75th minute, The Master's drew within one on a goal by Vanessa Lourenco. Hailey Gomillion was inside the box on the left side when she passed the ball across the face of the goal. Lourenco, crashing the goal, chested the ball into the left side.

Berthoud restored Westmont's two-goal advantage just seven minutes later. Savannah Scott won a ball at midfield and dribbled toward goal. Berthoud was pacing her on the right side and Scott slipped the ball to her just before Berthoud passed her defender. Berthoud took one dribble, then fired from 16-yards out into the upper-V, putting the Warriors up 4-2.

Westmont's final goal came in the 89th minute on a penalty kick. A Master's defender attempted to clear a ball from the top of the 18-yard box, but the ball ricocheted off of Scott and back to Parzonko who was 16-yards from goal. As Parzonko prepared to fire away, two defenders converged on her, knocking her to the ground and causing the referee to award the PK. Destinee Adams was chosen to take the PK. Adams found the side netting, slipping the ball underneath a diving keeper.

"I'm happy Destinee Adam's found the back of the net on Senior Day, a well-deserved finish on her behalf," said Cappuccilli. "Ultimately, my seniors played with such heart, leadership and dependability. I couldn't be more thankful for them and their contributions to this program. They're a gifted group, but more than that, they've blessed our program and continue to leave it better than when they arrived."

In addition to Adams, the Warriors honored senior Lopez, Parzonko, Ariel Johnston, Renee Gonsalves, Gracye DeGroot, Amber Rojas and Alanna Richards in a pregame ceremony. All-eight have been a part of the Warrior program since their freshman year.

As a result of today's GSAC action, Westmont finds itself alone in second place in the GSAC standings with 16 points (three for each win, one for a tie). Sixth-ranked Vanguard (11-3, 7-0) is in first place with 21 points and The Master's is in third with 15 points. Menlo (7-4-2, 3-3-1) and Hope International (6-6-2, 3-3-1) are tied for fourth with 10 points.

"Today's match was pivotal at this point in the season," said Cappuccilli. "We're coming to the final stretch of the regular season, and teams are beginning to show their true colors. This game, on Senior Day, showed some hopeful colors. In many ways, this result builds momentum as we work through the remainder of GSAC play."

With three games to go, the Warriors have already clinched a spot in the upcoming GSAC Tournament. If they can maintain at least second place, Westmont will be awarded a bye for the first-round games on November 3 and advance directly to the semifinals on November 8.

Next week, Westmont will make a road trip to Northern California to take on William Jessup on Thursday and Menlo on Saturday. The regular season will come to an end on Saturday, October 28 when Westmont and The Master's face off in a rematch, this time in Santa Clarita.