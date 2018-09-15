Maddi Berthoud’s Goal Lifts Westmont Over Azusa Pacific

Soccer

Westmont Women's Soccer (7-0-1) renewed an old rivalry today and walked away with a 1-0 victory against Azusa Pacific (0-4) in the Warriors' final game of the non-conference season.

Maddi Berthoud provided the winning goal for the NAIA 10th-ranked Warriors with assists from Hailey Parker and Savannah Scott.

In the 23rd minute, Sydney Hess picked up an errant Cougar pass and passed it over the midfield line to Teagan Matye on the left-hand side. Matye passed off to Savannah Scott in the middle of the field.

Scott sent the ball over the top. Haley Parker rushed toward the ball as Cougar goalkeeper Tatum French came off her line. Parker reached the ball first and flicked it forward and to her right. Berthoud, racing down the middle of the field, redirected the ball into an empty net from five yards out.

"Hailey continues to do tremendous work for us at the nine (position)," remarked Westmont coach Chantel Cappuccilli. "She was an asset in creating the goal for Maddi today. It was a great timed run from Maddi and a composed finished. I am extremely happy with how Haley has been carrying herself."

The Warriors will take next week off from competition before beginning Golden State Athletic Conference play on Thursday, September 27 against William Jessup at home.