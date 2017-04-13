Maddie Erikson’s 8 Goals Power Cate Girls Past Thacher, 15-5

Lacrosse

Maddie Erikson was all over the field for the Cate girls lacrosse team in a 15-5 league win over Thacher on Thursday.

Erikson scored eight goals, picked up eight ground balls, had three assists and three interceptions.

"She was everywhere," said coach Renee Mack.

Brie Walker "played her best Cate game and made her teammates better players today," said Mack. She had 14 round balls, three interceptions, won nine draws, forced five turnovers, scored four goals and assisted on three.

"Brie brought an energy and dedication that was second to none on a Cate field," added Mack.

Senior team captain Katherine Grossman excelled as the playmaker, dishing out five assists. "She showed her complete dominance on the field. It was impressive," said Mack.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.