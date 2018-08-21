Maddie Walker Guides Laguna Blanca to Victory in Opener

Girls Volleyball

Senior setter Maddie Walker dished out 38 assists for Laguna Blanca in a season-opening 25-20, 25-11, 25-13 girls volleyball sweep over Coast Union on Tuesday night.

"Maddie Walker did a nice job as a senior leader on the court and running the offense through a bunch of different hitters," said assistant coach Kat Niksto.

Audrey Murphy had eight kills to lead the attack, while Annie Gabler provided tough serving with seven aces. Margaux Murphy led the defense with 11 digs.

"Audrey Murphy was very consistent playing all around on the outside and took some good swings," said Niksto.

“It was a good opening match for the team," she added. "The girls worked through some early nerves to settle in and improve throughout the match."

The Owls play at Bishop Diego on Thursday at 5 p.m.

